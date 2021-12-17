Liette, Faddis join board of directors at EverHeart Hospice

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice has announced two new members of their board of directors, Cindy Liette and Paul Faddis.

Liette has many years of experience working in the healthcare field at Mercer Health as a staff nurse and clinical nurse specialist, and rose to the position of vice president and chief nursing officer. After retiring in 2020, Liette began her current role as president and principal consultant of Brainy Nurses by Educational Concepts LLC. She is also an adjunct faculty member at Wright State University, where she had earned a master’s degree in nursing.

As a board-certified clinical nurse specialist and licensed advanced practice nurse in Ohio, Liette is a member of multiple professional medical associations, including the American Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists and the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.

“I am excited to be able to assist them in further growth and services to the community,” Liette said, indicating that she joined EverHeart’s board because in the past she “had the privilege of working with members of this organization in the hospital environment and respects their mission and vision and the impact they make.”

In her free time, Liette enjoys giving back to her community by working with Our Home Family Resource Center, a nonprofit organization based in Celina. She also enjoys cooking, entertaining, reading, and traveling.

Liette resides in Coldwater with her husband, and together they share three children and eight grandchildren.

After attending Indiana University, where he majored in finance and minored in economics, Faddis joined Tarter Realty Auction & Appraisal Company. He is passionate about his local community and serves on the board of various organizations, including Randolph County Economic Development Corporation, Main Street Winchester, and Randolph County YMCA.

“EverHeart Hospice works hard to be a good community member in any area they serve. You can just tell their leaders are genuine and lead with their heart,” said Faddis.

Faddis resides with his wife in Winchester, Indiana.