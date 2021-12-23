Riordan tapped as Premier Health’s new CEO

DAYTON — Michael “Mike” Riordan, a seasoned and successful health care leader with extensive experience with community partnerships, will serve as Premier Health’s new president and CEO, effective Jan. 31, 2022.

Riordan’s selection follows a national search and review of dozens of candidates. He will be the first external candidate selected to lead Premier Health in its 26-year history, since its formation in 1995.

“The Premier Health Board of Trustees was extremely impressed by Mike’s ability to bring creativity, flexibility, and analysis to bear in tackling and solving complex challenges, as well as his brand of servant leadership,” said Anita Moore, chair of the Premier Health board of trustees.

Riordan brings progressive hospital and health care experience, including nearly 20 years in CEO leadership positions for prominent health systems across the United States, including the University of Chicago Medical Center and Greenville Health System/Prisma Health in Greenville, South Carolina.

He has served as an Independent Director with Owens & Minor since December 2019, as well as on the global health care solutions company’s Audit and Governance & Nominating Committees.

Additionally, Riordan was recently selected to be an adjunct senior advisor for McKinsey and Company’s Healthcare Systems and Services

Practice. Through his experience, Riordan developed systems that positively impacted the teams with which he has worked. He also brings knowledge of creating and leading organizational vision and direction.

Riordan earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and English and a master’s degree in education/psychology from Columbia University in New York, as well as a master’s degree in health systems from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Additionally, he served three years as a lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps.

“We believe he will complement Premier Health’s culture, with his proven track record of mentoring and developing talent, seeking input from front-line staff, and valuing diversity and inclusion. Mike has developed systems positively impacting the teams with which he has worked. He also brings knowledge of creating and leading organizational vision and direction. The selection committee of the board concluded that Mike is the best qualified candidate for our health system and the communities we serve,” Moore said.

Riordan and his wife, Susan, will relocate to the Dayton area from Greenville, South Carolina. They take great pride in their five grown children and one grandchild.

“Premier Health is clearly an organization committed to meeting the rapidly evolving health care needs of Southwest Ohio,” Riordan said. “I am honored to be selected to lead the organization and look forward to working with the board, medical staff, and employees in advancing the health system’s mission to build healthier communities. My family and I are eager to be a part of this community.”

Riordan will succeed Mary Boosalis, whose service to Premier Health, Miami Valley Hospital, and the region spans 35 years, including the past five years spent as the health system’s president and CEO. Mary will serve in an advisory role through the end of March.

Moore praised Boosalis’ leadership as bold and visionary.

“We owe Mary great appreciation. She has skillfully led Premier Health through industry challenges with expertise and resolve, most recently in fighting the global pandemic, placing us on a strong trajectory for the future. Her focus has been on quality patient care, a dedication to diversity and inclusion, and creating significant and innovative partnerships at the local, state, and national level. She has strengthened Premier Health as an organization with well thought out and researched decisions to benefit our patients, staff, and the greater community. Our heartfelt gratitude and respect go out to her for her exemplary service that will have an impact for decades to come.”

Moore said she and incoming Premier Health board chair Kathleen Carlson are working with Boosalis and Riordan to ensure a seamless transition for the organization.

Based in Dayton, Ohio, Premier Health (www.premierhealth.com) has a mission to improve the health of the communities it serves.

Home to the nation’s 15th largest hospital, the region’s only adult Level I trauma center and the largest locally-based clinical laboratory, Premier Health continues to build upon a more than 130-year legacy of providing clinical excellence and compassionate care to friends and neighbors across Southwest Ohio.

The health system offers award-winning care at five hospital sites: Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with additional inpatient sites at Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville and Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood; Atrium Medical Center in Middletown; and Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County.

In addition, Premier Health provides a comprehensive range of care choices at its seven emergency departments, eight Urgent Care locations, and more than 130 outpatient locations and affiliated primary care and specialty physician offices, as well as home health, mental health, and substance abuse services.

