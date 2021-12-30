COLUMBUS — The next TechCred application period opens Jan. 3, 2022, and closes Jan. 31, 2022, at 3 p.m.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, today announced the results of the October round of TechCred, which will provide the opportunity for Ohioans to earn 2,997 tech-focused credentials.

“TechCred helps businesses of all sizes upskill current and prospective employees with the tech skills they need to compete in today’s economy,” said Husted. “As Ohio continues to create jobs faster than we can fill them, it is important that TechCred adapts to the needs of employers. We are implementing updates to the program that will streamline the process for businesses, helping more Ohioans learn new skills that can lead to a higher wage.”

Businesses with employees who complete TechCred training can submit proof of credential completion to receive reimbursement at TechCred.Ohio.gov.