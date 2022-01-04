NKTelco completes multi-gig network in Jackson Center

JACKSON CENTER — NKTelco, a leading communications provider offering data, voice, and video services to residential and business customers in West Central Ohio, announced the completion of their Fiber-To-The-Premise system expansion in Jackson Center, making it part of a multi-gigabit broadband network.

With this completion, 750 local homes and businesses are now connected to NKTelco’s fiber optic ring. This ring will provide continuity of service and status monitoring to all residents and businesses, including several large medical and commercial establishments, and give local healthcare and schools access to this advanced technology.

In addition to the construction of multi-gig fiber services, NKTelco has installed an automated sports camera in the high school gymnasium for the Jackson Center Tigers. The Tigers will become one of a group of schools that can now live stream sporting activities to the public at any time using the NKT.tv subscription platform. All sporting events will be available on-demand.

“NKTelco is a great company to work with and we hope the results of their efforts show,” said Bruce Metz, village administrator. “Small communities like Jackson Center sometimes get overlooked. We are excited this service is now available to our entire community.”

“Jackson Center residents have been looking forward to the completion of this project and I’m sure they will be very happy with the results,” said Preston Meyer, general manager of NKTelco. “We are committed to playing an active role in bringing multi-gigabit data services to everyone who lives in Jackson Center.” said Meyer.

Currently, NKTelco serves the New Knoxville, New Bremen, Minster, Fort Loramie, Botkins, Anna, Maria Stein, Chickasaw, Osgood, Russia, Jackson Center, Sidney, Piqua and Versailles communities, and in these locations it has a long history of expanding its fiber network to provide the best service possible to its customers.

For more information, visit: https://www.nktelco.com.