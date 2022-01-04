Some Shelby County residents have new trash hauler

SIDNEY — Beginning the first week of January 2022, Rumpke Waste & Recycling will service former Wee Haul Refuse customer routes that were divested by owner Tom Michael, who decided to exit the trash business and sell certain waste collection assets.

Rates and service days will initially remain unchanged. Rumpke encourages residents to place material curbside the night before scheduled service, as collection times may vary.

Rumpke is one of the largest, family-owned and operated waste and recycling firms in the country, operating 14 landfills and 12 recycling centers, while employing nearly 3,600 people and serving 1.8 million customers throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia.

“I want to sincerely thank my customers for their past business and support, but after 29 years, it’s time to pursue other opportunities,” said Michael. “Rumpke is a family business with 90 years of experience in the waste and recycling industry. I’ve been working closely with Rumpke to ensure a seamless transition for my customers.”

“For more than 30 years, Rumpke has operated a transfer station in neighboring Darke County,” said Noel Moomey, region manager of Rumpke Waste & Recycling. “Our reputation for providing friendly, reliable service, has allowed us to grow our service area and work with most communities in the Miami Valley, and we look forward to further growing our presence in Shelby County.”

Customers will receive a mailer in the near future from Wee Haul Refuse and Rumpke explaining additional details of the transition. In the meantime, customers with questions can contact Rumpke at 800-828-8171 or visit www.rumpke.com.