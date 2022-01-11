Celina Insurance Group promotes Miller and Entenmann

CELINA — Celina Insurance Group promoted Jeremy Miller to director of product and Steve Entenmann to director of marketing and sales.

Miller began his career with Celina over 16 years ago as a Commercial Lines Underwriter, and went on to hold a variety of roles, including his most recent position as director of marketing and sales.

“Jeremy embodies Celina’s commitment to respect each relationship and preserve every promise. He is an asset to the company, and I trust that in this new role, he will drive continuous improvements that will benefit policyholders and agencies,” said Ted Wissman, senior vice president and COO.

Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Northwestern Ohio and earned Associate in Underwriting (AU) and Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designations. He lives in Sidney with his wife, Karen, and their children, Tyler and Kaitlyn.

“Celina’s culture is rooted in our people and the relationships they foster. As a result of this growth-oriented culture, opportunities are provided for each employee to make a true difference in the company,” Miller said. “I am looking forward to the challenges and opportunities that this new role will provide.”

Entenmann was promoted to director of marketing and sales, stepping into the role formerly held by Miller. Entenmann has been with Celina since 2017 and previously served as the marketing and sales manager.

“Steve is an experienced and dedicated insurance professional. He will be an invaluable resource to our network of independent agencies in this new role, and I look forward to the many things he and his department will accomplish,” Wissman said.

Entenmann graduated from Mount Vernon Nazarene University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and has earned Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) and AU designations. He resides in Galion with his wife, Konda, and their two children, Morgan and Todd.

“It’s fulfilling to work for a company that truly values the relationships we have with our independent agency partners. Celina is a great place to grow, both individually and as a team,” Entenmann said.

Celina Insurance Group is comprised of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. The companies, rated Excellent by AM Best, provide protection for autos, homes, businesses and farms through more than 500 independent agencies in six states. Founded in 1914 with headquarters in Celina, Ohio, the organization is committed to supporting its policyholders and communities.

For more information about Celina Insurance Group, located at 1 Insurance Square in Celina, visit their website, https://www2.celinainsurance.com, or call 419-586-5181.