Cap America hires Nixon as sporting goods national sales manager

MINSTER – Cap America Inc. has hired Tim Nixon as its sporting goods division’s national sales manager.

Nixon, who brings over 25 years of experience within the industry in both sales and customer service that will be instrumental to the success of this new position, will be responsible for establishing, maintaining, and growing sales while overseeing thirty independent representatives across the company’s sales territories. He will be working from Minster for their Fredrickstown, Maryland, headquarters.

Cap America, which originated in 1985, became one of the largest importers of head wear in the industry by offering stock, custom overseas, camouflage, and USA-made knit products at competitive prices.

“Tim’s experience and upstanding reputation within the industry will offer Cap America many exciting opportunities to expand and strengthen this division of our company,” said Grace Schettler, vice president of sales.

“I’m looking forward to working with my new team at Cap America with their unparalleled history of servicing the promotional products market and using my industry knowledge to ensure that we are the go-to cap provider in the team market as well,” said Nixon.

Cap America can be contacted via phone at 800-487-2227, or at www.capamerica.com.