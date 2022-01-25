KLINGER USA expands sales

SIDNEY — Global sealing leader, KLINGER USA Sealing, which operates its materials and distribution division from its Sidney location, announces a new U.S. sales initiative.

The company is now offering national coverage for its industrial sealing, specialty fabrication and materials and distribution industry customers.

KLINGER USA brings over 135 years of knowledge and reliability to the U.S. and provides a structure for continued growth, product and service expansion and customer reliability. In recent years, expansion resulted from making key acquisitions and enhancing technology platforms, which served to bolster KLINGER USA’s footprint in recent years, and as Vienna, Austria-based KLINGER Holding executes its long-term, global growth strategy, the corporation anticipates continued U.S. expansion.

Long known for industry leading customer service, technical products and services in several local markets, the new KLINGER USA Sealing sales structure connects customers to industry specific experts with fewer geographic limitations and restrictions.

“Customers can now get expert advice and solutions from our team members most experienced in their markets, regardless of where they might be located,” said Scott Peters, KLINGER USA Sealing’s CEO.

This robust synergy is expected to facilitate KLINGER USA’s market focused sales organization, supporting additional acquisitions, and product distribution.

For more information, visit www.klinger-usa.com.