Williams Tax Service under new ownership, renamed

WAPAKONETA — Certified Public Accountants Kevin Lynch and Kelly Bernhold recently acquired Williams Tax Service from Charlotte Willliams, Bill Williams, and Brenda Holtzapple.

Lynch and Bernhold are both local residents. Lynch lives in Wapakoneta while Bernhold lives in New Bremen. Both worked in Wapakoneta for over 20 years and possess 50 years of combined tax and public accounting experience.

The company’s name change to Williams Tax & Bookkeeping Services represents the addition of bookkeeping and payroll services to its line of pre-existing personal and business income tax preparation services.

For business owners who love running a small business but dislike constant accounting tasks, Williams Tax & Bookkeeping Services offers the advantage of QuickBooks-certified professional accountants to process payroll, perform bookkeeping by monitoring cash flow, revenues, and budgetary expenses, as well as complete tax filings.

To learn more about ensuring a financially positive small business owner future at an affordable “hometown” price, or to onboard as a new client for the 2021 tax filing season, contact Williams Tax & Bookkeeping Services, located at 8 S. Blackhoof St. in Wapakoneta, by calling 419-738-4494.