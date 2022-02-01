Regional job growth slumped last month

COLUMBUS — A total of 33,855 job openings were posted online from Nov. 14, 2021, through Dec. 13, 2021, for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

This was a decrease of 931 ads from the previous reporting period.

Compared to the same time a year ago, this reflects an increase of 4,035 ads.

Most jobs advertised were above entry level salaries.

A breakdown of the annual salary range for job ads was as follows: Entry level jobs of less than $30,000 (15.9%), middle income jobs between $30,000 and $49,000 (24.5%), upper middle income jobs between $50,000 and $79,000 (26.4%), high income (12.4%) and six figure jobs of $100,000, or more (20.8%).

Most jobs required a high school diploma, followed by a bachelor’s degree. A total of 6.2% of job ads required an advanced degree.

A breakdown of the required education range for jobs ads was as follows: GED/high school (41.6%), associates level degree (13.0%), bachelor’s degree (39.2%), master’s degree (3.4%), doctoral degree (2.8%).

Top certifications sought in job ads included those for personal and commercial driving, government security clearances, nursing licenses and other health certifications.

Specifically mentioned were the following keywords: customer service, scheduling, supervision, operations, nursing, Microsoft Office, basic computer usage, mathematics, organizational skills, and prioritization.

Top employers with the most area job ads included Kettering Health Network (4,009), General Dynamics Information Technology (1,156), Children’s Hospital Medical Center (759) and Deloitte (757).

Employers with 200-600 ads included and Dollar General, Walmart, Kettering Health, Bon Secours Health System, Dayton Children’s Hospital, Alaka’ina Foundation Family of Companies, Emerson, Chewy.com, Crown Equipment Corporation, Meijer and McDonald’s Corporation.

Employers with 133-199 job ads included Alion Science, Dayton Public Schools, Lowe’s, Premier Healthcare, Decker Truck Line, Carvana, Roehl Transport Inc., Ohio Living, Pizza Hut, Bob Evans Farms Inc., U.S. Xpress, Riverside Research, CVS Health, Department of the Air Force, AutoZone Inc., Fresenius, Advance Auto Parts Inc., Synchrony Financial, Goodwill Industries and Carrols Restaurant Group.

Top occupations with the most area job ads included COVID- and transportation-related shortage areas such as nurses and public-facing retail and restaurant workers, as well as commercial truck drivers. Computer occupations also ranked among the most sought-after workers.

Specifically, these top occupations included registered nurses (2,676), heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers (1,550), first-line supervisors of retail sales workers (1,283), retail salespersons (1,015), software application developers (881), stock clerks and order fillers (805), all other computer occupations (760), and first-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers (673).

Occupations with 220-600 ads included customer service representatives, information security analysts, network computer systems administrators, nursing assistants, medical assistants, licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses, cashiers, combined food preparation and serving workers including fast food, industrial engineers, computer systems analysts, computer user support specialists, light truck or delivery services drivers, first-line supervisors of production and operating workers, general maintenance and repair workers, first-line supervisors of production and operating workers, all other managers, management analysts, medical secretaries, accountants and auditors, merchandise displayers and window trimmers, medical and health services managers, institution and cafeteria cooks, all other health technologists and technicians, janitors and cleaners except maids and housekeeping cleaners, systems software developers, all other business operations specialists and respiratory therapists.

This report, and reports for other JobsOhio regions, can be found at the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (https://ohiolmi.com/home/JobPostings) and at OhioMeansJobs.com.

Online job postings in the West OhioJobs Network (Dec. 2017-Dec. 2021) https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_OMJ_Dec2021.jpg Online job postings in the West OhioJobs Network (Dec. 2017-Dec. 2021)