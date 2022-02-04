Sidney man given business award

SIDNEY — Local financial professional, Aaron Watkins, who resides in Sidney, was awarded the professional designation Registered Financial Consultant by the International Association of Registered Financial Consultants, a non-profit educational and professional organization established in 1984.

The RFC designation is presented to financial professionals who meet seven criteria:education, examination, experience, ethics, financial licensure, conduct and continuing professional education.

Watkins has been actively engaged in financial services since 2019 and is locally associated with WiseBridge Wealth Management, located at 411 W. Russell Road in Sidney. As a registered financial consultant, Watkins will be required to maintain very high professional and ethical standards, plus certify the completion of a minimum of 40 hours of relevant continuing education each year.

“In a society and economy of rapid change it is essential that a financial professional be engaged in a continuous quest for knowledge and skills in order to properly serve the public,” said H. Stephen Bailey, the organization’s chairman, in a press release.

For more information about the award, visit the website of The International Association of Registered Financial Consultants, Inc. at www.iarfc.org.

Individuals interested in contacting Watkins to learn more about WiseBridge’s processes and services may email awatkins@moneyconcepts.com, or call 937-518-1776 to schedule a complementary consultation.