Help Jackson Center nonprofit win energy efficiency upgrades

JACKSON CENTER – Nominations are now open for Efficiency Smart’s “Energy for Good” contest.

The contest will award up to $5,000 in energy efficiency improvements for one local human services nonprofit.

Columbus-based Efficiency Smart was established by American Municipal Power for the benefit of its member communities. Since its launch in 2011, it has served more than 60 communities in multiple states by helping residents, businesses and communities use less energy and save money through energy efficiency services.

Communities count on local nonprofits to provide critical services to those in need. Despite limited resources, many of these organizations have seen a growing need for their services. The winning nonprofit will be able to reduce its operating costs through energy efficiency upgrades, leaving more funds to serve those in the community.

Nominations are open through Feb. 16.

To submit a nomination, visit www.facebook.com/EfficiencySmart and comment on the “Energy for Good” contest post with the name and town of your favorite local human services nonprofit.

Nonprofits can also self-nominate.

Three of the nominated nonprofits throughout Efficiency Smart’s service territory will be selected as finalists.

Efficiency Smart will work with the finalists to review their facility and provide energy efficiency recommendations. A vote will take place in March, with the finalist receiving the most votes winning the contest.

Only human service organizations that are customers of a participating electric utility are eligible to win.

More details are available at www.efficiencysmart.org/energyforgood.