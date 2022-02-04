Marias Technology sees unprecedented growth

SIDNEY — Marias Technology, a provider of software testing and implementation services to the insurance industry, will be opening an office in Sidney.

Marias is currently undertaking an initiative to double its workforce. Due to this rapid need for new employees, Marias has chosen to expand into areas outside its Covington headquarters and hire at multiple locations.

“Marias continues to see unprecedented growth,” said R. Christopher Haines, president and CEO of Marias Technology, in a press release. “While hiring new employees and growing our presence in Covington will always be a priority, the rate at which we need to grow our team dictates that we look at hiring in parallel in a different region.”

Marias expects to have the Sidney office up and running in the first quarter of 2022 and will begin hiring for this office immediately. Marias will initially employ 10 to 15 people at this new office and continue to grow the number of employees as opportunities dictate.

Marias Technology, a privately held company, offers insurance technology services to property/casualty insurance companies. Its services include implementing and testing systems, gathering requirements, and defining specifications.

For more information, visit www.mariastechnology.com, email info@mariastechnology.com, or call 866-611-2212.