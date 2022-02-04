Minster Bank offers Welcome Home program

MINSTER — Minster Bank is offering the Welcome Home program sponsored by The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati has established a set-aside from Affordable Housing Program funds to help stimulate home ownership.

At $7,500, the amount of money available is slightly higher for honorably discharged veterans, active-duty military personnel, reservists, or surviving spouses of service personnel. All others are eligible for up to $5,000.

Eligibility requirements stipulate that to qualify for the program, the total household income is at or below 80% of mortgage revenue bond income limits, as adjusted for family size. Home buyers must contribute at least $500 of their own funds toward down payment and closing costs. First-time home buyers must also complete a home buyer counseling program.

Welcome Home funds will be available for reservation beginning on March 1, 2022, offered on a “first-come, first-served” basis, and remain available until all funds have been reserved.

Minster Bank, a subsidiary of Minster Financial Corp, is headquartered in Minster and has additional offices located in New Bremen, St. Marys, Sidney, Troy, Vandalia and Wapakoneta.

Contact Minster Bank at 866-MINSTER for more details about the Welcome Home Program, or apply online at MinsterBank.com.