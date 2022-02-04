African American-owned businesses highlighted during Black History Month

COLUMBUS — African American entrepreneurs in Franklin, Trumbull, Ross, Hamilton, Athens, Cuyahoga and Lucas Counties are making their nark on Ohio’s economy.

In honor of February being Black History Month, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose highlighted eight African American-owned businesses in Ohio. These business owners demonstrate what hard work looks like, continue to make their communities better, and inspire others to chase their entrepreneurial dreams.

The eight businesses in the spotlight include:

1. The Stack in Chillicothe (Ross County)

2. Hutch Baby in Cincinnati (Hamilton County)

3. E. E. Ward Storage and Moving in Grove City (Franklin County)

4. Bam & Bros Barbershop in Athens (Athens County)

5. Zanzibar in Cleveland (Cuyahoga County)

6. Onyx Café in Toledo (Lucas County)

7. Salt Me! (Trumbull County)

8. ARK Restoration and Construction in Toledo (Lucas County)

While there are countless minority-owned businesses in Ohio that have equally impressive and inspiring stories, the eight highlighted businesses represent just a sampling of some of the courageous and creative efforts African American business creators have taken to launch successful operations.

Read more about their stories on the website of the Ohio Secretary of State: https://www.ohiosos.gov/secretary-office/office-initiatives/ohio-business-spotlight/2022-february/.

“Our office works hard to help entrepreneurs take the leap and start a business,” said LaRose in a press release. “We are proud of our minority business owners for the work they do across Ohio, and for the inspiration they provide to others. Entrepreneurship can lift families, communities, and provide for inter-generational wealth, and good government requires that access to success is available to every Ohioan. I applaud every risk-taker who seeks to make their mark in Ohio’s growing economy, and during the month of February, we should all honor those Ohio job creators who are helping ensure that Ohio remains the ideal state to live, work, and succeed.”

Since taking office, LaRose has convened more than a dozen minority business roundtables across the state with minority business leaders to better understand their successes and challenges, and to share information about potential programs and resources that may be helpful to them.

Recently, LaRose achieved a significant win on one of his top legislative priorities with the bipartisan passage of SB-105, legislation to reduce burdensome, unnecessary red tape requirements facing minority-owned businesses seeking Minority Business Enterprise certification.

To learn more about how to start your own business, visit ohiosos.gov/businesses.