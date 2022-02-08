New director at Grand Lake Wound Care Center

ST. MARYS – Tricia White was named program director of the Grand Lake Wound Care Center.

White will be responsible for achieving clinical, operational, and financial results at the center which is a member of the Healogics network and offers state-of-the-art treatment practices and protocols to reintroduce the body’s innate ability to heal.

Previously, White served as the clinical nurse manager for Grand Lake Wound Care Center.

Grand Lake Wound Care Center offers leading-edge treatments, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, negative pressure therapies, bioengineered tissues, and biosynthetics.

Chronic wounds affect more than eight million patients in the U.S. and the incidence is rising fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and the late effects of radiation therapy.

For more information on Grand Lake Wound Care, contact White at 419-394-9512.