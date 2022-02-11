BBB’s advice on internet safety

SIDNEY — We all have access to information right at our fingertips, more than any other generation. Society is becoming more digitally intelligent each day. With this ever-growing demand for internet, online scams and unsafe websites are lurking throughout and making it hard to tell whether a webpage is safe or unsafe.

Playing it safe online can help prevent you — and your kids — from being exposed to unwanted information, materials, or risks on the internet.

Examples of cyberthreats include identity theft, cyberbullying, phishing, and ransomware.

To stay safe online, you should be aware of the risks associated with your online activity and employ a few strategies to prevent or avoid these risks. Operating within an online space is something most of us simply do naturally, but have you ever stopped to consider the potential dangers which exist on the web?

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) offers ten helpful tips for internet safety:

• Install a firewall, anti-virus, and anti-spyware software. Check for the latest updates and run virus scans regularly.

• Don’t download or install files from unverified sources.

• Change your passwords every three months. Make your password long and strong and use phrases that are complex.

• Be aware of pop-up ads. Don’t click on ads that offer deals that seem too good to be true.

• Do your research for reputable companies before you buy.

• Use multi-factor authentication. Use security questions, texts, emails, fingerprints, retina recognition, etc., to decrease the likelihood of a successful cyber-attack.

• Only use secure websites. One of the best indicators of a safe site is whether it is running on HTTPS, which means the site has a security certificate that safeguards visitors’ personal information by encrypting their data. You can verify if a site runs on HTTPS by double-checking the beginning of a URL in the address bar and confirming if there’s a locked padlock symbol next to it.

• Back up data regularly, which combats the threat of ransomware, a popular tactic among cyber-criminals.

• Keep your Wi-Fi connection secure. Cyber-criminals can hack home routers and gain access to various internet-connected devices like home security systems and smart doorbells. Make sure your home Wi-Fi system has a hard-to-crack password.

• Beware of strangers and be careful of what you post to protect you and your family from cyber-criminals.

For more information about keeping your internet safe, visit BBB.org, or call 937-222-5825, or 800-776-5301.

