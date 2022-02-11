Forbes recognizes Express Employment Professionals among America’s best employers

SIDNEY — International staffing company Express Employment Professionals is one of America’s best employers, according to a ranking released by Forbes.

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“In a climate where job seekers have options with a number of employers, we are grateful they choose Express Employment Professionals,” said Bill Stoller, CEO of Express Employment International. “Our goal is not only to offer a means for people to provide for their families, but to foster a company culture where people can thrive professionally. With our focus on providing hope through employment, we are honored to be included in this list with so many other quality businesses.”

Forbes and Statista selected 2022’s best U.S. employers through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America.

Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers were awarded: 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company offering localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 586,000 people globally in 2021 and more than 10 million since its inception. Express Employment also has a franchise located in Sidney.

For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.