The land market in western Ohio is strong

SIDNEY — Shelby County native Travis Kenton, a land specialist for Whitetail Properties Real Estate who blends his career and a passion for sports hunting, says landowners can overlook aspects that add value to their property.

With over 20 years of experience working in the outdoor industry as a professional outfitter, land manager, and whitetail deer strategist, Kenton says he now wants to use his experience to help others achieve their land ownership goals.

“A lot of landowners don’t realize the true market value of their property when outdoor recreational opportunities are involved,” said Kenton. “Tracts with wooded acreage, CRP, pasture, tillable acres and water make for prime habitat for wildlife.” Investors and outdoor enthusiasts from inside and outside Ohio’s borders, as well as from metro areas within a reasonable driving distance, are attracted to these properties for their world-class hunting for white-tailed deer and waterfowl as well as their angling prospects.

Whitetail Properties is rolling out an Ag Services Division. According to the company’s website, Ohio is particularly suited to corn and soybeans farming.

In the winter 2021 issue of “The Land Report,” the magazine touted a “farmland growth surge,” beginning last year in which “2021 will be remembered as the year that farmland became the sought-after land asset class.”

“The time is right to not only market land as hunting and recreational property, but tillable acres as well through our auction services,” said Kenton. “We offer exposure to a nationwide network of outdoor enthusiasts and land investors — many of whom are already considering owning property in Ohio.”

About Whitetail Properties:

Founded in 2007, Whitetail Properties Real Estate has over 300 land specialists covering 38 states and has sold over 1.3 million acres and generated more than $1.8 billion in sales. It was included on page 96 of the spring 2021 issue of The Land Report’s as one of “America’s Best Brokerages.”

To contact Kenton, call 937-658-0218, email travis.kenton@whitetailproperties.com, or visit his agent page at https://www.whitetailproperties.com/agents/travis-kenton.