Ohio shatters its all-time new business creation annual record

COLUMBUS — Last November, Ohioans broke the previous annual new business filings record set in 2020 with almost two full months remaining to create a new business.

The total number of new businesses created in December was 12,516, bringing the total new business filings in 2021 to 197,010, a 15 percent increase over 2020’s record of 171,073.

“Ohio entrepreneurs are proving that this is a good time to work hard and follow your passion,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “Though some industries continue to struggle, Ohio is embracing new business — especially small and local businesses, all while the semiconductor chip manufacturer Intel announced it will invest $20 billion in Ohio, creating what may become the largest chip manufacturing operation on the planet.”

Establishing a new business in Ohio has become increasingly quick, easy, and inexpensive through the Ohio Secretary of State’s Ohio Business Central website, OhioBusinessCentral.gov. Ohio’s business-friendly climate and the array of resources available to Ohio entrepreneurs have helped Ohio maintain our economic momentum throughout 2021.

Here are a few quick facts:

• 12,516 new businesses were created in Ohio in December 2021

• 197,010 new businesses were created in 2021

• Total new businesses created through 2021 represent a 15 percent increase over 2020’s record setting 171,073 new businesses

Ohio entrepreneurs can visit OhioSoS.gov/BusinessResources to discover the helpful opportunities available to them that can help them start and grow their business.