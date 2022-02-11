Wright State’s business, engineering programs highly ranked

DAYTON — U.S. News & World Report named Wright State University’s online graduate programs in engineering and business as among the best in the nation for 2022.

Wright State’s ranked programs include the Industrial and Human Factors Engineering Program in the College of Engineering and Computer Science. This year’s rank was 30 out of 105 ranked programs, up from its ranking of 37 in 2021 and 41 in 2019.

The ranking put this program ahead of similar programs at Duke University, the University of Virginia, and Villanova. It was second in Ohio, ahead of schools such as the University of Cincinnati, University of Dayton, and Case Western Reserve University.

U.S. News & World Report also ranked the Master of Business Administration Program, the Master of Information Systems, and Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management in the Raj Soin College of Business. It based its rankings on instructor engagement with students, student excellence, student services and technology, expert opinion, and faculty credentials. Scores were calculated using two collected data sets. The first data set was sent to the magazine as self-reported program information through a statistical survey. The second data set came from a peer reputation survey.

Wright State’s Industrial and Human Factors Engineering Program (IHE) offers a highly customizable degree. It prepares working professionals towards effective design and operation of a variety of systems in health care, manufacturing, aerospace, distribution, retail, and many others.

Industrial and systems engineers have their hand in virtually every kind of business, from designing products to getting them to market through the creative application of mathematics, science, business, and human factors skills. They analyze, improve, and make more efficient complex systems in manufacturing, health care, supply chain and other areas, keeping in mind the role humans play in such systems.

The program’s faculty are dedicated to student success. They are available evenings and weekends to answer questions and provide less than a 24-hour turnaround. New lecture videos are produced each semester, providing a rich student experience.

Graduates are employed by Google, Honda, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Aptima, Cardinal Health, Kroger, Siemens, LexisNexis, General Electric, and others.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projected a 14% increase in employment for industrial engineers by 2030, and says the average salary is about $93,000.

U.S. News ranked Wright State’s online Master of Information Systems and Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Program 45 out of 164 ranked schools, the highest-ranked program in Ohio.

The program employs a problem-solving approach that uses a blend of real-life experiences, case material, and simulations. All students complete an industry capstone project that directly returns value to the sponsoring organization. Most courses include weekly discussion topics among students.

The program’s support for veterans and active-duty military was ranked 24 out of 39 ranked programs. The rankings were based on affordability, financial benefits, program reputation, faculty credentials, retention rates and graduate debt loads.

U.S. News ranked Wright State’s MBA program 146 out of 326 ranked schools.

Wright State’s MBA program is constructed around an online learning community to create an atmosphere of collaboration. Students matriculate through the curriculum with a minimal face-to-face commitment.

Students can complete the program regardless of their geographic location and at the pace they desire, from one year — for those who attend full time — to a maximum of five years.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, DHL, FedEx, Amazon, Honda, Speedway, Crown, and many other businesses and organizations have sent employees to Wright State’s online graduate business programs. Nearly every mid-sized firm in the region, and many throughout Ohio, employ Wright State’s more than 4,000 MBA alumni.

Wright State University is a Carnegie-classified research university. Its main campus is 12 miles northeast of downtown Dayton, near the historic landmarks where the Wright brothers taught the world to fly. The university operates a branch campus, Wright State University–Lake Campus, on the shores of Grand Lake St. Marys in Celina. Wright State serves nearly 14,000 students, offering nearly 300 undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and professional degree programs through eight colleges and three schools, including Professional Psychology and the Boonshoft School of Medicine.

