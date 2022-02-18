AES Ohio is offering $5.1 million in electric vehicle charger rebates

DAYTON — AES Ohio, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), is building a smarter, green energy future by offering its government and business customers rebates for installing electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment.

“Our region has a great track record of automotive innovation,” said Zac Elliot, AES’s U.S. utilities portfolio lead in electrification. “Now, our EV charger rebates can help deliver the power needed for the next generation of transportation. It’s all part of transforming to a smarter and greener energy future. We look forward to working with our local partners and stakeholders to make this happen.”

EVs offer drivers the opportunity to save money on fuel and maintenance costs, reduce their environmental impact and contribute to the energy independence of the US by using a domestically produced source of energy.

According to the US Department of Energy, driving on electricity emits approximately half the emissions per mile than similar conventional vehicles. Ohio EV drivers spend the equivalent of less than $1.10 per gallon.

AES Ohio has $5.1 million available for electric vehicle charging rebates, paid on a first-come, first-served basis for qualifying projects.

Eligible chargers include Level 2 and DC Fast Chargers.

Level 2 Chargers can be installed at workplaces, apartment complexes or in areas available to the public.

DC Fast Chargers must be installed in areas available to the public.

All chargers must have the ability to record and send data to AES Ohio to better understand and serve customers in the future.

For complete details and how to apply, including terms and conditions, visit aes-ohio.com/evse-rebate-program, or email evcharger@aes.com.