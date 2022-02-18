Midwest Electric members donate to local causes

ST MARYS — Midwest Electric recently donated $14,650 to 11 west-central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund.

Based in St. Marys, Midwest Electric is a not-for-profit, customer-owned electric cooperative serving 11,000 homes, farms, and businesses in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam, and Darke counties.

The Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund is a voluntary charitable program. Participating members monthly electric bills are rounded up to the next dollar, with the additional pennies deposited in the Fund. A Board of Trustees, composed of cooperative members and separate from the Midwest Electric Board of Trustees, oversees the application and allocation process.

Thanks to the 89% of members who round up their electric bill and donate to this fund, Midwest Electric has provided $1,243,744 to 1,034 local charitable causes since 1998.

The latest grant recipients include programs in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Putnam, and Van Wert counties:

Allen County

• Children’s Developmental Center of Lima: $1,050 to purchase sensory items and safety equipment to be used with young clients.

• Crossroads Crisis Center: $1,900 to assist survivors of domestic violence and their children.

Auglaize County

• Auglaize County Educational Service Center: $500 to purchase communications apps for iPads that are used in the classrooms.

• Auglaize County Rescue Task Force: $1,000 to purchase Rescue Task Force training equipment.

• Friends of the St. Marys Theater: $3,000 towards roof repairs and restoration of the St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House.

• Gospel Tent of Auglaize County: $500 to pay for performers at the Auglaize County Fair Gospel Tent.

• Joint Township District Memorial Hospital Foundation: $1,800 to support the Grand Lake Rehab Parkinson’s exercise and support group program.

• New Knoxville Community Park Association: $3,000 for a splash pad and open-air shelter house at the community park.

Mercer County

• St. Henry High School After Prom: $150 towards the St. Henry High School After Prom.

Putnam County

• Putnam County Council on Aging: $750 to help purchase lawn care equipment for chore services to county residents.

Van Wert County

• Historic Main Street Van Wert: $1,000 towards the purchase of a new water station with a drinking fountain, water bottle filler, and a dog bowl.

Individuals or organizations can obtain an application to receive program funds by contacting Midwest Electric at 800-962-3830, or by visiting midwestrec.com/community-connection-fund.