Sidney’s YMCA announces new wellness director

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA has a new wellness director.

Since 2004, when Suann Kleinhans joined the YMCA as an instructor, she has twice been promoted, first to wellness coordinator in 2018, and then to wellness director in February 2022.

Kleinhans earned certifications in a number of wellness-related areas and programs, including nutrition, personal trainer, active older adults, Parkinson’s, Livestrong and Group-X.

“The Y is like my home. It’s where I have spent so much of my time, teaching, and training. I love what the Y stands for: a safe haven to those in need and to those who want to improve their lives,” said Kleinhans.

“Suann’s passion for others is evident to anyone that knows her. She brings that passion to the Y every day and continues to impact our members and the community,” said Jamie Crippin, operations director.

To learn more about wellness and specialty programs such as Livestrong, or if you would like to obtain a personal trainer, email skleinhans@sidney-ymca.org, visit the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA at 300 E. Parkwood St. in Sidney, or call 937-492-9134.