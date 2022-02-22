EverHeart Hospice welcomes accounting specialist

COLDWATER — EverHeart Hospice welcomed Lois Lyons as the newest member of their team to fill the role of accounting specialist.

EverHeart Hospice values excellence in their staff. Lyons brings earned an associate’s degree in applied business in accounting from Wright State University’s Lake Campus.

When asked why she chose to work for EverHeart Hospice, Lyons shared, “EverHeart Hospice gives their patients and families the support they need during the end-of-life journey. I want to be part of providing this support.”

Lyons and her husband, Ted, have two sons, Adam (Madison) and Jared, as well as a daughter, Rachel.

EverHeart Hospice’s Darke County location is at 1350 N. Broadway St. in Greenville, and its Mercer County location is at 230 W. Main St. in Coldwater. To learn more about EverHeart Hospice, call 800-417-7535, or visit their website at everhearthospice.org.