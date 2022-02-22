Leugers recognized as 2022 ‘agency of the year’

CELINA — Celina Insurance Group recently acknowledged Leugers Insurance Agency as its 2022 Agency of the Year.

The distinction recognizes a business partner who displays an exceptional commitment to Celina and achieves superior operating results during the previous year.

Established in 1914, Leugers Insurance has five locations to serve customers with offices in Maria Stein, St. Marys, Celina, Ottawa, and Sidney. It is an independent agency focused on providing insurance and financial services in one stop. Their client-centric approach delivers exceptional service to meet customers’ home, auto, farm and business insurance needs. The agency also offers Medicare supplements and financial services.

Celina Insurance Group was founded in 1914 with headquarters in Celina. It is comprised of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. The companies, rated “excellent” by AM Best, provide protection for autos, homes, businesses and farms through more than 500 independent agencies in six states. The organization is committed to supporting its policyholders and communities.

Leugers Insurance can also be reached at 419-925-4511 or by visiting them online at leugersins.com.