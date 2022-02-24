Ferguson Construction adapts to changing business world

SIDNEY — Like many businesses, 2021 found Ferguson Construction Company adapting to a changing business environment. Staying flexible with means and methods, utilizing different materials, suppliers and improving internal and external communication were keys to a successful 2021.

CEO Martin “Mick” L. Given has submitted the following report:

Material shortages or supply chain management issues delayed projects from a client planning perspective and additionally the physical construction of a project. Lead times for various construction materials delivery doubled and in some cases tripled from the historical standard. Substituting equivalent performing products in many cases reduced the lead times as well as project cost.

As can be expected with reasonable demand and a shortage of materials, the trajectory of project costs spiraled significantly upwards. In many cases, materials more than doubled during a 13 month period. Constant communication became increasingly more important between suppliers and subcontractors and more importantly with clients to keep them up to date with the rapidly changing environment.

Continued focus was had on work force development, work environment, safety and the changing regulatory requirements. Much of 2021 was spent reevaluating the organizational structure to better ensure customer satisfaction, speed to market and internal communication.

Notable projects in the area include the Burr Oak subdivision, a residential infrastructure development for MSGA Development, a new 70,000-square-foot facility for Miami Valley Polishing , an office expansion for EveryDay Technologies and a 30,000-square-foot manufacturing addition for Shaffer Metal Fab. In Botkins an expansion for Buckeye Electrical Products and a new retail banking facility for First National Bank are underway.

In Auglaize County, a 28,000-square-foot expansion to the Dannon Midwest Distribution Center was completed and a 55,000 square foot expansion to Flexarm in Wapakoneta will break ground in April. In Troy an 80,000-square-foot cooler and freezer expansion is currently under construction. In Greenville a 30,000-square-foot expansion to Jafe Decorating was recently completed. In Lewisburg, the Lost Railroad brewery and restaurant is underway for Big Belly Brewing LLC.

In each the Columbus, Dayton, Indianapolis and Sidney markets, the Special Projects groups continued to play a large role in the success of each office. The Special Projects Groups take on projects such as office or dock renovations, tenant fit ups, specialty concrete, steel and masonry work.

Ferguson looks forward to a strong 2022.