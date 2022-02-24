Engine Plant fueled by heritage-building for the future

ANNA — The Anna Engine Plant (AEP) opened in 1985 as a 200,000 square-foot facility with just 94 associates. Today, the 2.8 million square-foot facility is Honda’s largest engine plant in the world, containing more than 60 production lines covering casting, machining, heat treat, and assembly operations. The facility supplies engines and powertrain components for Honda and Acura products made in Ohio, Indiana, Alabama, Canada, Mexico, and other locations across the globe. On April 1, 2021, AEP joined Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC (HDMA) as Honda combined its U.S. automobile manufacturing facilities and related engineering and purchasing operations into one new company. This new organization strengthens Honda’s “one team” approach, allowing associates to truly work without boundaries.

Bernadette Coleman, Honda communications, has shared the following report:

In May 2021, Honda of Canada Manufacturing began building the all-new 2022 Honda Civic sedan, and the team at Anna delivered the 1.5-liter turbo engine that made it go. Then in September of the same year, the Indiana Auto Plant began production of the Civic hatchback and the team at Anna delivered its 1.5-liter turbo engine. The Civic is America’s best-selling small car, with the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Sedan and Hatchback earning the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s highest accolade, the 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating.

In June AEP began producing the all-new turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine for the return of the Acura Type S models. The new engine debuted in the 2021 Acura TLX Type S (Marysville Auto Plant) that began production in June 2021. In December Anna delivered this high-performance engine to the East Liberty Auto Plant for the 2022 Acura MDX Type S. The Type S, Acura’s new 3.0-liter V6 Turbo engine, offers even higher performance with increased horsepower and torque.

The year 2022 will be another busy one for AEP with many new models waiting in the pipeline, including the revived Acura Integra, the new Honda CR-V Petrol and HEV hybrid electric editions, a new Honda Civic Type R and even more.

As the industry and the mobility business evolves, Honda is committed to ensuring its associates have the training and knowledge to meet the challenges ahead and help Honda continue to build quality vehicles for its customers.

The process of manufacturing electrified products and components, including hybrid components, has already begun at our Ohio transmission plant.

Honda will expand hybrid and electric vehicle sales significantly in the coming years as part of its transition to 100% EV sales by 2040. This change will not take place overnight and Honda’s high quality Internal Combustion Engines will continue to have a proper place in the current lineup.

So, as Honda expands hybrid and electric vehicles sales in the coming years in support of the company’s environmental goals, it’s logical that Honda’s plants, and associates, will continue to evolve as well.

Community support during a pandemic

From the onset of COVID-19, Honda has been committed to keeping its associates safe at work, all while managing production and delivering high-quality products to a varying global customer base. This would not have been possible without the many talented associates who rose to the challenges and came together as one team to support the company and its surrounding communities.

In June, the Anna plant delivered 1,375 donated food drive items to the Shelby County Agape Distribution Center to help those experiencing food insecurity. In July, associates donated 1117 school supplies that were given to the Shelby County Salvation Army to help students in the area.

The number one most requested item by community agencies is socks. The Anna plant collected and delivered 4,560 pairs of socks to nine local organizations in five area counties in the month of October.

Anna associates once again supported the Salvation Army through “Angel Tree” donations. Associates could select a paper angel from a tree, located in the plant and enjoy shopping for that person’s holiday items, providing items to 203 individuals in our community.

Honda associates also took time to support students around the country when, for the second year in a row, Honda offered a virtual Manufacturing Day in October 2021. Honda welcomed more than 4,500 students and teachers from 38 different schools across the U.S. to learn about modern manufacturing and the many career opportunities available. This year’s theme, Choose Your Own Path, invited participants to choose from a variety of workshops. The Anna team led the “Engines Powering Honda” workshop that took students behind the scenes to see how engines are assembled. Participants also learned about casting and other areas of the Anna plant, all while learning about the many exciting careers that Honda offers.

A focus on the environment

Honda has eight ENERGY STAR plants in America and is the only automaker to earn the EPA certification for energy efficiency at every one of its mass production auto plants in the U.S. The company’s Green Factory initiatives comprehensively address the environmental impact of

products manufactured by reducing water use, waste and emissions. With the commitment of our associates, Anna garnered its fourth consecutive ENERGY STAR

Honda continues to be committed to not only building quality vehicles and the engines that drive them, but also contributing to quality communities. That’s why Honda is proud of its long-standing commitment to Shelby County and enjoys working with its neighbors in the community to ensure a bright future for the area.