Freshway Foods succeeds with dedication, perseverance commitment

SIDNEY — The last year was fraught with many challenges, none of which Freshway Foods could have overcome without the great team of people working diligently through those challenges.

“That is why we choose to focus our 2021 recap on the dedication, perseverance, and commitment of the Freshway team,” said Devon Beer, President of Freshway Foods and Freshway Logistics. “We have an incredibly flexible and resilient workforce, and this was never more evident than in 2021, as the company navigated through a variety of industry-wide supply chain challenges. Yet, even as we made a variety of operational adjustments in our facility to mitigate these challenges, the commitment of our people never wavered when it came to providing reliable service to our customers.”

Beer’s report continues:

Recognition

Freshway has a long history of celebrating associate achievements and milestones. At Freshway Logistics, the company’s Million Mile Club program recognizes drivers’ accident-free safety achievements after achieving one million miles accident-free. Drivers who join the exclusive Million Mile Club are presented with a bomber jacket, a decal for their truck, and additional recognition. Ray Davenport, Scott Farber, Kevin Lane, and Gary Lengerich were all welcomed into the Million Mile Club in 2021. Special recognition went to Herb Donahue, who was recognized for achieving two million accident-free miles.

We are proud to recognize our million plus-mile drivers. The equivalent of two round trips to the moon is a lot of miles, and our drivers are the critical link to providing exceptional service for our customers. The skill and dedication of our drivers are second to none.

Promotional opportunities

A key initiative at Freshway remained the development, training and career advancement of associates. Rising leaders in the organization who were previously promoted to Crew Leader roles, were elevated to production supervisors this past year. These associates received training and development along the way and are now thriving in their leadership role.

Building talent from within is the goal of our crew leader program. Associate growth drives overall success as an organization. This program provides career path opportunities, builds bench strength, and paves the way for associate growth and satisfaction. We’ve had some excellent internal promotions over the years, and 2021 was no exception.

Promotions this past year included Dawn Deal, Dave Lawson, Noelle Cost, and Mike Dunn to supervisor positions and Preston Wisen and Josh Kidd to manager positions.

Growing our team in 2022

In addition to investing in the development, training, and career advancement opportunities for our current associates, Freshway Foods regularly seeks external candidates for positions available within the organization. Career opportunities include production associates, shipping and receiving associates, machine operators, quality assurance associates, truck drivers, and several other positions within the organization. Interested candidates can view current openings and apply directly on the www.usfoods.com website.

