Eikenberry Retirement Planning team helps clients through ups, downs

SIDNEY – Many people had a New Year’s Resolution to return to normal in 2021, and it’s safe to say that a lot of people will have the same resolution to start 2022. For the Eikenberry Retirement Planning team, they were happy to help their clients through the ups and downs of the 2021 calendar year, and they look forward to helping their clients through 2022 as well.

The news on inflation, supply chain issues, and employment volatility is sure to have an impact on retirement accounts, and the Eikenberry team is prepared to help their clients minimize the volatility of their investments as best as possible.

Nicholas Boeckman, CFP, has been serving local retirees for nearly a decade from his Sidney office.

“Volatility is nothing new, but we are certainly seeing a lot more concerns regarding inflation recently,” Nick continued, “On a positive note, many of our clients are appreciative of the increase in their social security checks. But, we want to make sure our clients are making the right decisions in order to continue to see their net worth growing and out-pacing inflation that is at levels we haven’t seen for several decades.”

In addition to the management of assets, the Eikenberry team is preparing to focus their efforts on providing financial education in 2022.

Associate adviser Luke Bertke said, “We launched a new video series in 2021 which covers a new educational topic every two weeks. You can find these videos on our Facebook and LinkedIn pages. Some of the topics are general investment topics, and other videos cover up-to-date changes that are occurring in the financial and political world. It seems to be well accepted by our page followers, and if the topic strikes a nerve with someone, it gives them the ability to reach out to us to discuss it.”

As another educational aspect, Eikenberry Retirement Planning will be continuing their partnership with the PREPARE Institute in order to provide two-night retirement education courses in 2022.

Boeckman said, “Regardless of where you are at in the retirement planning process, it is important to stay up to date on tax laws, estate planning laws, and everything else. The PREPARE class covers investment planning, income planning, estate planning, tax planning, and Medicare planning over the course of two nights. Whether you are ten years from retirement or ten years into retirement, these subjects are sure to impact your retirement.”

We are looking forward to a great year in 2022! If you would like to learn more about these classes or have questions, you can reach us through our website at www.eikenberryretirement.com, email us at info@eikenberryretirement.com, or call us at 937-498-1128.

