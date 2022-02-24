Realty 2000 Group sales are strong

SIDNEY — “In 2021 we had more high selling agents then any previous year. The fact that this was accomplished during a pandemic is even more impressive. Our success is no accident, it comes from hard work,” said Tim Gleason, preident.

“Proud” best describes my assessment of the agents at Realty 2000 Group, he said.

Gleason’s report continues:

In addition, 5 agents with Realty 2000 Group Inc. have been recognized as Top sales Realtors by the Ohio Association of Realtors. Nikki Loudenback, Tim Gleason, Tim McMahon, Tracy Comer and Angela Elsass have been named recipients of the Presidents Sales Club Award, which means they are in the top 10 percent of Ohio’s real estate professionals. Loudenback was awarded the Award of Distinction for sales in excess of $2.5 milion.

Cutting edge technology combined with old-fashioned values are once again maintaining Realty 2000 Group, Inc.’s place as the premier real estate company in Shelby County and surrounding areas.

Each new agent undergoes a comprehensive training program that we have worked for several years to perfect. Buyers and sellers can rest assured that they are receiving the best representation available in the industry.

We enter 2022 with strong momentum. The coming year is sure to be exciting for our customers. Our focus is to continue to provide Quality professional service that is backed by the integrity that our customers have come to expect.

Some of the products and services offered by Realty 2000 Group include:

A powerful web and social media presence that is second to none. A comprehensive guide to assist both buyers & sellers of homes, world wide relocation services and a company web site with access to real estate listings in Southwest Ohio. All of these can be accessed at www.realty2000group.com.

We look forward to continuing to offer the highest quality of service in the industry. We plan to continue to offer the best trained, most professional and dedicated personnel to serve our clients needs efficiently and with honesty and integrity.