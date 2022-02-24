Lochard continues growth through difficult market conditions

SIDNEY — Lochard Inc., founded in 1945 by Wilson Lochard, is now a third generation family owned and operated company; Lochard Inc. has now been serving Shelby County for over seventy five years. With all three members of the fourth generation now working in the business, Lochard Inc. looks to continue to expand our offerings for continued growth into the future.

Lochard Inc. followed up a strong ending to 2020 and launched into 2021. With the continued challenges a global pandemic, Lochard Inc. navigated a stressed supply chain, and labor market to continue to provide the best cost-effective solutions to our customers, while still focusing on high quality results.

Lochard Inc. is a full service metal fabricator with manufacturing processes directed toward precision steel, stainless steel and aluminum contract manufacturing. Although navigating 2021 had its challenges, we were able to focus on enhancing our processes and procedures to set up sustainable growth initiatives for the future. “We saw a large increase in orders from many of our customers this year, which made it vital that we continue to improve our processes to best serve their growing needs,” said Alex Lochard, sales manager. “These improvements not only help us better serve them today, but continue to grow with them into the future.”

Lochard Inc. also owns the Do it Best Hardware store. “Lochard Do it Best prides itself on providing our customer a knowledgeable and friendly face that can help them tackle any home project they might be working on,” said Grace Lochard, hardware manager.

Lochard Inc.’s HVAC/Plumbing service and install departments continued to see many customers installing more efficient equipment that can help combat rising energy cost. “With energy cost on the rise, we have been able to help customers find everyday savings by providing solutions with more efficient systems and new technology,” Nathan Pence, general manager. Lochard Inc. On the service side of the business, regular maintenance is important to keep your system running as efficiently as possible.

“We have seen an increase in Protune customers, which gives you ease of mind. With two maintenances a year, we can locate potential issues a system could face going into cooling or heating season,” he said.

If you are looking to keep your system running more efficiently, give us a call and inquire about our Protune options.

As we enter 2022, Lochard Inc. will continue to make necessary changes and investments which will allow us to continue to provide the best products and services to meet and exceed our customer’s expectations. Lochard Inc. is also looking to add talented individuals to our team, please visit us at 903 Wapakoneta Ave. to apply within. Or contact us at 937-492-8811.