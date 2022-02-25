BBB to hold job fair in Kettering

DAYTON — Women in Business Networking (WiBN), a program of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Dayton and the Miami Valley, is hosting a ‘Lunch and Learn’ that includes a speed networking-style job fair, titled “The Perfect Match: Be That Standout Employee or Organization.”

The BBB Serving Dayton and the Miami Valley was founded in 1925 and serves Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and northern Warren counties in Ohio.

“Companies are looking for talent to fill open positions. And, there are many looking for a new career. We are thrilled to connect the two at our March ‘Lunch and Learn,’” said Sheri Sword, BBB VP of communications.

Several Miami Valley companies will have representatives sharing their expertise during a panel discussion at the event, including Premier Health, Fuyao, Dayton Foundation, and Vinebrook Homes. Panelists will share how to make a company one people want to work for, as well as how to be a standout candidate for available jobs.

Clothes That Work, a local nonprofit organization, will be spotlighted at the event as well. This organization is on a mission to clothe, educate. and empower local job seekers to prepare them for employment success.

The event will be held on March 22, 2022 at the NCR Country Club, located at 4435 Dogwood Trail in Kettering.

On-site registration begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 11:45 a.m. The program runs from Noon to 12:45 p.m. and is followed by the speed job fair from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., where attendees will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from 15 to 20 local businesses.

The cost to attend is $25 for WiBN Members and BBB-accredited businesses or charities, $10 for students, and $35 for all others.

All of the governor’s mandates will be followed at this event as the health and safety of attendees is of utmost importance. Masking and social distancing are encouraged.

About the BBB: For more than 100 years, the BBB has been helping people find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust. In 2020, people turned to the BBB more than 220 million times for BBB Business Profiles on 6.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For advanced registration and questions about the event, call 937-610-2277.