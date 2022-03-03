Marketing agencies merge to reach local, national clients

SIDNEY — Sidney-based marketing agency Creative Marketing Strategies (CMS) was recently acquired by RJC Marketing.

Creative Marketing Strategies (CMS) was founded in 2001 by John Dunlap and then purchased by long-time employee Mary Beth Monnier when he retired. Now she is following in his footsteps and selling CMS after 16 years.

“The new owners, RJC Marketing LLC are talented, local people,” said Mary Beth Monnier, former owner of CMS. “Ali Rittenhouse, Cristina Jenkins and Jon Couchot have many years of combined experience in marketing, social media, design, websites, print, and video. They are Shelby County natives and have decided to grow their business right here in Sidney, Ohio. Creative Marketing Strategies’ clients will now have access to diverse, turnkey marketing solutions in a one-stop-shop.”

The company’s new partnership will allow them to offer more marketing support services for both local and national clients.

Long-term employee Marci Johnson will stay on board directing and designing high-level creative projects.

The CMS office will remain located in historic downtown of Sidney.

Now a single agency can offer clients complete marketing services from print to online. This acquisition brings together all areas of the business into one integrated team. This helps to ensure a seamless implementation for clients and more agile strategies with improved flexibility in today’s competitive market.

Ali Rittenhouse is a marketing powerhouse who has been in the digital game for 16 years. She’s focused on building marketing and social media campaigns that target users worldwide. In addition to her core skills in web development, social media, and advertising, Rittenhouse also produces engaging and attention-grabbing videos.

Cristina Jenkins is a graphic designer who has loved art since childhood. For the past 11 years, she worked in education to be on the same schedule as her children. But about two years ago, she stepped back into the art world by doing occasional projects to build up her portfolio before leaving the schools to pursue her design career full time.

Jon Couchot is a graphic designer with over 20 years of experience. He is knowledgeable in several design programs and has many years of printing experience, covering everything from business cards to grand format billboard printing. Along with Couchot’s design and printing abilities he brings over 12 years of experience in the sign business. He has made three-dimensional carved signs, commercial vehicle wraps, wall murals and installations, and more.

Together they look forward to supporting clients as a one-stop creative marketing agency.

Creative Marketing Strategies, located at 232 S. Ohio Ave., No. 201, (P.O. Box 4456), in Sidney, can be reached by phone at 937-492-2510, or by email at info@creativemarketingstrateiges.com. They are a BBB-accredited business. For more information, visit their website at creativemarketingstrategies.com.