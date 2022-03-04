BBB’s WiBN program to host ‘Happy Hour’ networking event

DAYTON — The women of the Better Business Bureau’s Women in Business Networking (WiBN) program understand that they are “better together,” and will be connecting in 2022 at their first “Happy Hour” event of the year.

They’ll be kicking off spring with a a Kentucky Derby themed event at the Country Club of the North, located at 1 Club N. Drive in Xenia on April 27, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Not only will there be the beauty of a top-notch private golf club, designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus, but attendees should wear their Derby best. Prizes will be awarded to those that most reflect the Derby theme theme.

From 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., attendees (and their significant others) will receive golf tips from the facility’s Pro before returning indoors for a guided tour of the club, drinks, appetizers and networking.

Protecting the health and safety of attendees is a priority, therefore, they are requiring all attendees to follow current COVID-19 guidelines.

The cost to attend is $10 for individuals, $15 for couples representing accredited businesses and charities, as well as WiBN members. For all others, the cost is $20 per individual or $30 per couple.

To register, call 937-610-2277. Space is limited for this event so don’t hesitate.

For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust. In 2020, people turned to BBB more than 220 million times for BBB Business Profiles on 6.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, including the BBB of the Dayton and the Miami Valley, which was founded in 1925 and serves Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and northern Warren counties.