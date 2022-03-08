AEP Ohio named ‘customer champion’ for fourth straight year

GAHANNA — AEP Ohio was selected as a “customer champion” in the 2021 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement, a national residential study, for the fourth year in a row.

The analytics firm Escalent surveyed nearly 80,000 residential electric customers from the 140 largest utility companies in the United States. AEP Ohio received a customer engagement benchmark performance score of 725 on a 1,000-point scale, placing it number one among electric utilities in the Midwest region.

Results indicate that utilities such as AEP Ohio increased their focus on customers, communities, and the environment during the pandemic, which has increased customer engagement among its 1.5 million customers.

AEP Ohio was named among the industry’s best in terms of interacting with customers in meaningful and effective ways.

“We’re honored to be recognized as the best utility in the Midwest for our long-term commitment to keeping our customers connected and building a trusting relationship with them,” said Jon Williams, managing director, AEP Ohio Customer Experience & Distribution Technology. “Four consecutive years of this recognition is a testament to the hard work of our entire team. It shows we’re keeping the customer first, while always focusing on providing safe and reliable electric power.”

AEP Ohio, based in Gahanna, is a unit of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), which is located in Columbus. It is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions.

AEP’s approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. It is one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,500 megawatts of renewable energy.

For more information, visit AEPOhio.com and aep.com.