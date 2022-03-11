UNOH named ‘Military Friendly School’

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH) was named a gold-level, Military Friendly school in the “private university not offering a doctorate” category for the 2022-23 academic year.

“Being recognized not only as Military Friendly, but as a gold-level private university for the 5th year in a row, is proof alone that we have policies and procedures in place to make the dream of obtaining a college education a reality for all of the men and women who serve our country,” said Jeffrey A. Jarvis, UNOH president, who received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from UNOH.

This is the 13th consecutive year UNOH has received a Military Friendly designation.

The awards program “is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community,” said Kayla Lopez, national director of military partnerships with Military Friendly. “This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard.”

Institutions earning the Military Friendly school designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. This year more than 1,800 schools participated with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.

Award thresholds were set by the leading educational institution in each category below:

• Graduate school

• Large community college

• Large public college

• Non-traditional institutions

• Online, vocational institutions

• Private, not offering doctorate

• Small community college

• Small public college

• Private, offering doctorate

• Tier 1 research institution

• Tier 2 research institution

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

The 2022-23 Military Friendly schools list will be published in the May and October issues of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

UNOH provides scheduling, financial aid, academic counseling, and customer service to all servicemen and servicewomen

(whether active duty military, national guard, reservists, or veterans) enrolling at UNOH.

For more information about UNOH’s military students and benefits received, visit https://www.unoh.edu/offices/military/.