Awards for excellent business advisory councils announced

COLUMBUS — The honorees selected for Ohio’s 2022 business-education leader awards for excellent business advisory councils were recently announced by Stephanie Siddens, interim state superintendent of public instruction, and Ohio’s Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

The 2022 winners are as follows:

• Business advisory council excellence award: Noble Local Schools

• Four-star business advisory council: Columbiana County Educational Service Center

• Three-star business advisory councils: Cincinnati Public Schools, Building Bridges to Careers, Montgomery County Educational Service Center, Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center, and Tri-County Educational Service Center

• Two-star business advisory councils: Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio, Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio, Goshen Local Schools, Lawrence County Educational Service Center, Marion Area Workforce Acceleration, and New Lexington Schools

The awards recognize educators, business partners, staff, schools, businesses, educational service centers, joint vocational school districts, and communities who come together to create dynamic, career-focused learning environments for students.

“The collaboration between business and education is a powerful force that inspires students to think about their futures and helps connect them to in-demand career opportunities in their own communities,” said Husted. “Today’s awards highlight some of the most innovative and impactful examples of business and education partnerships taking place across Ohio.”

Those selected were evaluated for their ability to demonstrate excellence in three distinct quality practices that lay the foundation upon which business advisory councils build their programs and activities: developing professional skills for the future, building partnerships, and coordinating experiences.

“There is so much to celebrate when we consider how closely and effectively our business and education communities work together for the benefit of all Ohio students,” said Siddens. “I’m so impressed by our councils and all the amazing work they are doing to support and encourage students toward promising careers. Their investment in students today promises to have a positive impact both for the students and for their organizations for generations to come.”

Ohio is proud to be home to more than 120 business advisory councils that engage with schools and collaborate about business and workforce needs, as well as educational programming that responds to those needs.

The business-education leader awards for excellent business advisory councils were developed by the Ohio Department of Education works in partnership with the Ohio Business Roundtable, Ohio Chamber of Commerce, Ohio chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business, Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio Manufacturers’ Association, Ohio Excels, Ohio Restaurant Association, and Ohio Council of Retail Merchants.

To learn more about the work of Business Advisory Councils, watch a video of today’s event, and view the criteria for these awards, visit the Business Advisory Councils web page at education.ohio.gov/Topics/Career-Tech/Career-Connections/Business-Advisory-Councils.