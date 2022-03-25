Local financial adviser honored

SIDNEY — Danielle Sielschott, an Edward Jones financial adviser whose office is located at 2631 N. Broadway Ave. in Sidney, recently qualified for the managing partner’s conference. The conference, which will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona on April 26-27, 2022, celebrates 400 of the firm’s top performers among its nearly 19,000 financial advisers.

During the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with and learn from firm leaders, confer on timely topics, and share best practices for serving clients.

“These financial advisers have demonstrated an exceptional level of care in helping clients to set, prioritize and reach the financial goals that make a difference in their lives. We’re proud of the work they do and the significant impact they make for their clients and in their communities,” said Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm’s recognition events. “As we move into our second 100 years as a firm, we will continue to focus on ways to live out our purpose: to partner for positive impact to improve the well-being of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society.”

This is the third time Sielschott has been invited to this event.

“It’s an honor to qualify for this conference,” said Sielschott. “This level of success could never have happened without the trust clients have put in our branch and the teamwork with my branch team, Tiffany Long, Stephanie Hina and Natalie Glass. This opportunity to collaborate with the leaders of the firm and with my peers is an invaluable resource for me to continue providing value for the clients we serve.”

Edward Jones (Member SIPC) is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. It provides financial services in the U.S. (and, through its affiliate, in Canada) catering to over 7 million individual and business investors, with $1.8 trillion in assets under care.

