Edison State offers CNC training program

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be offering a short-term CNC machine tool operator training program.

Edison State is also a member of the West Central Ohio Manufacturers Partnership (WCOMP), an industry-led group working on the needs of local manufacturers.

Ohio needs manufacturing workers

Ohio manufacturing provides almost 700,000 jobs with excellent potential for Ohio workers and, at $43 billion, the highest total annual wages of any Ohio industry sector. In 2018, the average annual wage for Ohio workers in manufacturing was $61,500.

According to The Ohio Manufacturers’ Association, Ohio manufacturing is responsible for almost 17% of Ohio’s gross domestic product and contributes to the quality of life in the state. Edison State recognizes the need for skilled manufacturing technicians throughout the region and offers several program options to increase the skills needed to support manufacturing. One such program is the short-term CNC machine tool operator training program.

About the six-month program

The six-month CNC machine tool operator training program is a valuable opportunity for employers looking to up-skill their current workforce or for individuals pursuing career advancement. It helps participants build the knowledge and skills needed for a fast-paced manufacturing environment and equips employees with the skills needed to be successful CNC operators through a blend of online learning and hands-on validation learning labs.

Online courses for the program are completed with learning management system partner Tooling U-SME, and hands-on validation skills labs are performed with experienced and knowledgeable instructors reinforcing the learning process. Upon a student’s successful completion, a CNC machine tool operator certificate and seven academic credits are awarded. These credits may be applied toward an academic certificate or associate degree under the mechanical engineering career pathway.

During the program, the CNC operator sets up and operates a variety of computer-controlled machine tools to fabricate precision parts and instruments while applying the knowledge of mechanics, shop mathematics, metal properties, layouts, and machining procedures.

The program is divided into five subject areas and hands-on labs: safety, math, and measurements; manual mill; manual lathe; CNC mill; and CNC lathe.

One graduate’s story

Karyn Gibson is a team member at Crane Pumps & Systems in Piqua, a creator of innovative pump solutions that allow for effective, efficient transport of wastewater. Crane sent Gibson through the CNC machine tool operator training program at Edison State from May to November 2021. After completing the program, she went from being an assembler in the production department to training as a CNC operator and machinist.

“By completing the program, I gained a knowledge of different precision measuring devices and could practice how to use them correctly,” Gibson said. “The program is flexible, so you can learn and study on your own schedule.”

“Karyn has done really well with her CNC training,” said Bobbie Cota, human resources manager at Crane. “The program at Edison State has helped us gain a valuable machinist who will continue to grow and develop.”

Funding

The Edison State CNC machine tool operator training program is eligible for funding from the Ohio Department of Higher Education. The short-term technical certificate grant awards up to $2,000 per student or employee. The program is also eligible for TechCred, an incumbent worker training program geared toward alleviating training costs for employers.

