WELD offers women’s leadership webinar

NORTHWEST OHIO — The Northwest Ohio E-Chapter of Women for Economic Leadership and Development (WELD), a non-profit organization with a mission is to develop and advance women’s leadership, is hosting a lunch hour webinar called “Creating a culture: How to become an employer of choice in this crazy market” on March 29, 2022, from noon to 1 p.m. EST.

Brian Butcher, president and CEO, along with Amanda Riess, account manager of Clemans, Nelson, and Associates, Inc., a management consulting firm, will be presenting about effective ways for both private and public sector employers to overcome this crazy job market and fast-changing workforce.

Business owners, employers, managers, supervisors, HR professionals, and anyone making decisions in a workplace will learn creative tips on recruiting and retaining employees despite the recent changes in the overall workforce and market in general.

The event is open to the public, free for students, $30 for non-WELD members, and $20 for WELD members. The Northwest Ohio E-Chapter is welcoming new members. Membership information can be found on the website and the annual cost is only $50 for the Northwest Ohio E-Chapter. Advanced registration is required to attend. It closes at midnight on March 27, 2022. Late fees apply after registration closes.

To register, visit https://www.weldusa.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1611204&group=%C2%A0.

Contact Circe Krout at [email protected], Amanda Riess at [email protected], or Mindy Koenig –[email protected] with any questions. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Deepa Kellar at [email protected]