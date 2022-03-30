UVMC receives patient safety award

TROY — Premier Health’s Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) received a 2022 “Patient Safety Excellence Award” by Healthgrades for the sixth consecutive year, ranking it among the top 10 percent of U.S. hospitals for patient safety.

“We believe this underscores the peace of mind that our patients and families can have in knowing that they and their loved ones are in good hands at UVMC and Premier Health,” said Kevin Harlan, president of UVMC.

The award is based on information obtained from five data sources:

1) more than 3 million U.S. health care providers Healthgrades has amassed

2) its data analysis of more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records for the most recent three-year period available for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide

3) information provided by the Agency for Healthcare Resesrch and Quality (AHRQ)

4) patient survey data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

5) patient outcome data for all patients from states that make their data available

It recognizes hospitals for their performance in safeguarding patients from serious and potentially preventable complications, like injuries and infections, during their hospital stay.

UVMC is a one of five Dayon-area Premiere hospital locations, that also includes Miami Valley Hospital (Dayton), Miami Valley Hospital South (Centerville), Miami Valley Hospital North (Englewood), and Atrium Medical Center (Middletown).

The health system offers a wide range of care choices, like virtual care, e-visits, a telestroke network and other telehealth options, an urgent care network, free-standing emergency departments, a large primary and specialty care network, and home health services.

Premier Health is one of the region’s largest employers, as well as one of the largest health care systems in southwest Ohio.