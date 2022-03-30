Sidney-based law firm expands

SIDNEY — Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister & Shank (FGKS Law), a preeminent client-oriented law firm headquartered in Sidney, is opening a new office in Celina.

Across its four locations in Sidney, Fort Loramie, Piqua, and now Celina, the 14 attorneys and their staff at FGKS Law provide business, business litigation, employment law, real estate, and estate planning across West Central Ohio.

“We looked at the Mercer County and surrounding markets and did not see many law firms offering the business-focused approach that we offer,” said John Deeds, FGKS Law partner and CEO. “We have a significant client base in Mercer County and the surrounding area that goes back decades. The new Celina office positions us for continued growth in our own backyard. It made sense on many levels.”

FGKS Law’s new Celina location opened March 7, 2022, and is located at 104 S. Main St. in downtown Celina near the intersection of Main (SR 127) and Market (SR 29/703) streets. It joins the firm’s home office in Sidney, along with the satellite offices in Fort Loramie and Troy.

Attorneys Bryan Niemeyer, of Minster, John Deeds, of Troy, Craig Albers, of McCartyville, Josh Koltak, of Sidney, and St. Henry native Phil Borger, of Tipp City, will serve as the office’s primary attorneys, with all FGKS Law attorneys being available by appointment.

“We know this area and these communities well,” said Deeds. “Our Mercer County clients and friends have been very supportive and encouraging of this move. We’re excited for the firm, obviously, but also excited for what we think we can bring to the area.”

In addition to its core practice areas, the firm also specializes in personal injury and wrongful death. Real estate closings and title searches are also offered through the firm’s title agency, Western Ohio Title Agency. Other attorneys associated with FGKS Law are John Garmhausen, Ralph Keister, Jim Shenk, Jim Thieman, Mike Staudt, Tom Potts, Dan Bensman, Cameron Downer, and Colleen Gong.

FGKS Law has four convenient locations: 100 S. Main Ave., Suite 300, in the Sidney Towne Center (937-492-1271); 31 S. Main St. in Fort Loramie (937-498-1306); 326 N. Main St. in Piqua; and 104 S. Main St. in Celina.

For more information about FGKS Law attorneys and practice areas, visit www.fgks-law.com.