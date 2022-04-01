Wilson Health wins awards

SIDNEY — The Wilson Health Wound and Hyperbaric Center received two national awards from RestorixHealth: one for clinical distinction and one for patient satisfaction.

Recipients of these awards meet or exceed national quality benchmarks over a set period of time. This biannual award acknowledges exceptional success in wound healing rates, safety goals, and excellence in patient satisfaction.

“This achievement reaffirms the quality of care the Wound & Hyperbaric Center provides its patients every day,” said Bridget McDonald, program director of Wilson Health’s Wound & Hyperbaric Center. “Despite a daunting pandemic, we have been able to maintain clinical excellence and we are proud to be a recipient of these awards that recognize the hard work and dedication of our staff.”

RestorixHealth’s clinical distinction award recognizes those centers that have demonstrated success by meeting or exceeding patient safety goals along with an above 90% healing rate; while the patient satisfaction award recognizes those centers that have met or achieved a patient satisfaction score of 96% or higher.

The Wilson Health Wound & Hyperbaric Center is dedicated to optimizing outcomes and preventing lower limb loss in those patients with non-healing wounds. The approach to wound care is aggressive and comprehensive, coordinating traditional and advanced therapies and techniques that are proven to reduce healing time and improve healing rates.

The Wilson Health Wound & Hyperbaric Center is located on the main campus of Wilson Health in Sidney at 915 W. Michigan St. Enter through the Main Entrance using Door 1.

For more information, or to schedule your appointment, call 937-494-5933, or visit https://www.wilsonhealth.org/wound-hyperbaric-center.