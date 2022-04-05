LaRose spotlights Ohio’s wedding industry entrepreneurs

COLUMBUS — Entrepreneurs in Gallia, Erie, Cuyahoga, Lake, Montgomery, Tuscarawas and Putnam counties are making their mark on Ohio’s economy.

Every year from April through October, a diverse array of Ohio businesses is busy every weekend fueling the wedding season.

Eight successful entrepreneurs are highlighted below have dedicated their work to helping create and capture lifelong memories for Ohio couples on their wedding date.

Businesses in the spotlight:

1. Epic Media (Gallia County)

2. Sweet Potato Catering (Erie County)

3. Jorgensen Farms (Franklin County)

4. Corbo’s Bakery (Cuyahoga County)

5. Epic Elopements (Lake County)

6. Sherwood Florists (Montgomery County)

7. Lavender Bridal Salon (Tuscarawas County)

8. Beckman Jewelers (Putnam County)

A tremendous amount of deliberation, preparation, and logistics goes into the wedding planning process, and Ohio is fortunate that countless, successful wedding industries call this state home.

Wedding planners, florists, event venues, caterers, videographers, bakeries, wedding dress retail stores, and jewelers are all relied upon heavily to turn the excited couple’s wedding dreams into a reality.

“The businesses and vendors the wedding couple hires to make their wedding day memorable make all the difference on the big day, and Ohio is home to countless creative wedding businesses to help fulfill their dreams,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “The successful entrepreneurs we’re honoring in the month of April help make every ceremony performed in Ohio a destination wedding.”

For individuals with a unique talent or idea that could be turned into a business, head to OhioSoS.Gov/Businesses to learn more about the resources and assistance that might be available.