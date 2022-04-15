Disposal of unused medications tops 3,300 pounds

DAYTON – More than 3,300 pounds of unused medications have been securely disposed of in receptacles at Premier Health hospitals since collection began in 2018.

Collecting unused medications is part of Premier Health’s ongoing effort to combat substance abuse.

More than 70 percent of people using opioids for nonmedical reasons get them from family and friends, according to the American Medical Association. The diversion of these medications for inappropriate purposes underscores the importance of their safe handling and disposal.

The receptacles are available at the following locations:

• Atrium Medical Center: front lobby beside gift shop

• Miami Valley Hospital: beside the Apple Street elevators (first floor)

• Miami Valley Hospital North: front main lobby near retail pharmacy

• Miami Valley Hospital South: bed tower lobby outside maternity center entrance

• Upper Valley Medical Center: at the foot of the main staircase in the hospital lobby

The receptacles are open to the public at all times. They are not part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which occurs on Saturday, April 30.

Those disposing of their unused medications are encouraged to place them in plastic baggies instead of bottles. It is not appropriate to use the receptacles to dispose of needles, syringes, aerosolized cans, inhalers, thermometers, lotions or liquids. Unused medications will be incinerated and will not be taken to a landfill.

Premier Health foundations working with a grant from the PNC Foundation made the receptacles possible and accessible to the community for safe disposal of unused medications at any time.