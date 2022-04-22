Superior Aluminum Products promotes three to senior leadership

RUSSIA — Due to a combination of recent growth and the retirement of long-time company leaders, Superior Aluminum Products President Doug Borchers announces three promotions for the Russia, OH-based manufacturer of architectural aluminum railing & fence, plus aluminum, fiberglass, & PVC columns.

Renee Gephart, a 25-year veteran of Superior Aluminum’s customer support department, has been promoted to office manager. Gephart will oversee Superior’s growing team of customer service personnel with a goal of delivering the building materials industry’s highest quality service for customers all across North America, in addition to supporting Superior’s internal operations. Gephart is currently enrolled in the University of Dayton’s Leadership Training Institute and has completed a number of leadership and communications courses at Edison State Community College and Aileron. She resides in Fort Loramie with her husband Jack and family.

Ryan Nichols, with 24 years of experience in Superior Aluminum’s sales department, has been promoted to vice president of sales. Nichols will lead a team of 16 Superior associates in sales, marketing, and engineering, in addition to managing Superior’s nationwide network of independent sales representatives and certified installers. Nichols is a Management Information Systems graduate of the University of Dayton and has completed several post-graduate courses in leadership and professional management at Aileron. He resides in Oakwood with his wife Amanda and their three children, and is active in coaching a number of youth sports in the community.

Matt Purpus, a seven-year veteran of Superior Aluminum, has been promoted to vice president of operations. In this role, Purpus will be responsible for all production, purchasing, information technology, and continuous improvement activities for Superior. He is a graduate of the University of Dayton with degrees in Management Information Systems and Finance, and will complete his Masters of Business Administration from UD in December. Purpus has also participated in a number of leadership and professional management classes at Aileron. He resides in Minster and is very active in many of the community’s civic organizations and community festival committees.

More information about Superior Aluminum Products is available at www.superioraluminum.com.