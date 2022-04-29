Kinner celebrates 25th work anniversary

SIDNEY — Brad Kinner, president of Western Ohio Cut Stone, marked 25 years of continuous service with the company and predecessor Miami River Stone Company on April 9, 2022, according to its CEO Tom Milligan.

Kinner began working at Miami River Stone Company in 1997 as an assistant superintendant taking on numerous operational responsibilities in the production area. When the company sold to Barrett Paving Materials in 2008, Kinner went to work with Milligan at affiliate company Western Ohio Cut Stone starting in an operations leadership capacity.

In the early years the company acquired Hammond Stone in Seneca County and added significantly to its resale product lines under his leadership. In 2013 he was the recipient of the Ohio Aggregates and Industrial Minerals Association’s prestigious Rocky Award in recognition of accomplished achievements with neighbor policies and programs for the industry.

He became president of the company and a co-owner with Milligan in 2017.