Osgood Bank introduces new youth savings account

OSGOOD — Osgood Bank has announced it has created an account and a special program designed specifically for youth savers. The Osgood Bank Youth Savings account and “Learn Well” program will help young people learn both the value of savings and provide bonuses for academic success.

The Learn Well program will be included at no cost with all Osgood Bank Youth Savings accounts. Most existing Osgood Bank savings customers under 18 will be automatically eligible for the program. Letters will be sent to customers later this month providing details of the program and the youth savings account. No action will be required in most cases. The Learn Well program will provide the following financial incentives for K-12 student customers that attend public and parochial schools to earn good grades:

• Earn $2 for every A (or top grade)

• Earn $1 for every B (or next best to top grade)

Every June and July students with Youth Savings accounts can bring in their year-end report cards to any Osgood Bank branch. The bank will credit up to $50 per student for “A’s” and “B’s” directly to their Youth Savings accounts.

Osgood Bank Branch Administrative Officer Mandy Ranly, who helped designed the program commented “At Osgood Bank, we greatly believe in teaching the value of saving and encouraging strong performance in school. These programs do both. We’re proud to offer them to the kids in our communities and partnering education with savings.”

For questions about the new account or Learn Well program, customers are encouraged to call the bank’s local call center at 419-582-2681, to visit their local Osgood Bank branch, or send a message at www.osgoodbank.com. Visit www.OsgoodBank.com to learn more.

A local student showcases her report card. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_Gradecard-2-Copy.jpg A local student showcases her report card.