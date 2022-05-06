Husted announces TechCred results for March

COLUMBUS — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who serves as director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, has announced the results of the March round of TechCred, which will provide the opportunity for Ohioans to earn over 4,000 tech-focused credentials. This most recent round puts the program on pace to reach and exceed the 20,000 credential goal for this fiscal year funded through the state operating budget.

“TechCred continues to help Ohio businesses upskill their workforce, while also providing a great opportunity for Ohioans to develop new, tech-infused skills so they can be more competitive,” said Husted. “This is the second application period in a row that over 4,000 credentials were approved for funding, showing that this program has become a huge asset for businesses and their employees.”

The March round of TechCred marked the 13th round of the program. Today, Husted announced that 342 Ohio employers were approved for funding, resulting in Ohio employees earning up to 4,121 technology-focused credentials. Businesses of all sizes are utilizing the program, with 95 new employers joining the program for the first time this round.

“TechCred is helping Ohio businesses upskill their workforce,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “Employees are expanding their skills, and employers are getting the talent they need to grow their business.”

With the approvals announced today, a total of 1,822 Ohio employers have been approved for funding through the TechCred program, supporting the earning of 40,824 tech-focused credentials by employees.

“The education and upskilling received through the TechCred program has allowed these Ohio workers to progress in their career while giving employers the pipeline of skilled workers needed for continued success,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner.

The current TechCred application period opened on May 2 and will close on Tuesday, May 31, at 3 p.m.

Businesses with employees who have completed their approved TechCred training should complete the reimbursement process at TechCred.Ohio.gov.

Learn more about the program at TechCred.Ohio.gov.